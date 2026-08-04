Accurate Industrial Controls Workboat Receives IRS Certification

India is taking a step into the global marine autonomy market after the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) certified Accurate Industrial Control’s newly built patrol boat featuring collision avoidance software.



The IRS has awarded the certification to Accurate Industrial Controls for its ‘Intelligent Situational Awareness and Collision Avoidance’ (ISACA) tech stack following sea trials on board a new 13m workboat, built for Accurate at SHM Shipyard Limited in Mumbai. The sea trials took place in the Arabian Sea off Karwar, India.



Dharmesh Popatlal Gala Accurate’s director of AI and Robotics confirmed the ISACA system includes Multiple Situational Awareness Sensors including radar, GNSS, echo sounder, CCTV and a full collision avoidance stack. He said it achieved IRS AUTN 4-R(N) certification in line with the specific IMOs International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) rules.



Dharmesh said following the successful trials Accurate is now receiving orders and interest for both new build and retrofit versions of the ISACA equipped boat for commercial and naval markets.

The ISACA platform is directly compatible with Mercury, Cox and any CAN/MODBUS based propulsion systems and can integrate also non-digital propulsion employing appropriate actuators, enabling autonomous control of steering and propulsion of wide class of vessels.

Key capabilities include:

- Persistent autonomous operations – 24/7 surveillance and mission execution without onboard crew.

- Advanced sensor fusion – Combines radar, electro-optical cameras, AIS and inertial navigation into a single real-time operational picture.

- Situation perception – Detects, classifies and tracks multiple vessels and objects simultaneously while assessing potential risks.

- 360° situational awareness – Provides continuous all-round monitoring and target tracking in complex maritime environments.

- Autonomous mission planning – Generates and continuously optimises routes, patrol patterns and mission plans as conditions change.

- COLREGS-compliant collision avoidance – Performs real-time collision risk analysis and executes safe manoeuvres in accordance with specific IMOs International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) rules.

- Precision vessel control – Converts navigation decisions into steering and throttle commands while compensating for wind, waves and currents via the integrated DTS/CAN/MODBUS propulsion interface.

- Remote command and control – Enables operators to monitor vessel status, sensor feeds and missions in real time, with manual override capability when required.

Applications include: port and harbour security, critical infrastructure protection, offshore energy, coastal surveillance, environmental monitoring, hydrographic survey, inspection missions, border security and maritime defence operations.

Further, the ISACA’s Collision Avoidance Software (DrishtipathaTM) without Autonomous Control but with Audio/Visual Alerts is available as Wheelhouse Co-Navigator.