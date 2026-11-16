Acta Marine has taken delivery of Acta Aquarius, the fourth and final walk-to-work (W2W) DP2 construction service operation vessel (CSOV) built by Tersan Shipyard in Yalova, Turkey, completing its four-vessel newbuilding program.

The delivery follows those of Acta Pegasus, Acta Hercules and Acta Gemini, expanding the company's fleet of offshore support vessels for the offshore wind industry.

Acta Aquarius is certified and operates as a dual-fuel methanol-powered vessel, equipped with a battery power system designed to support lower-emission offshore operations.

The vessel is accompanied by daughter craft Acta Situla, which was delivered to Acta Marine in June 2026.

With the newbuild program completed, Acta Marine is preparing to deploy Acta Aquarius to support offshore wind operations.

The Rotterdam-based company provides walk-to-work and offshore support vessel services for the offshore wind and energy sectors.

“The delivery of Acta Aquarius is a proud moment for Acta Marine and marks the completion of our four-vessel newbuild program with Tersan Shipyard. Together, these vessels represent an important investment in the future of our fleet and strengthen our ability to support our clients in the offshore wind industry.

“With dual-fuel methanol propulsion capability, Acta Aquarius marks an important step towards more sustainable offshore operations, significantly reducing CO2 emissions, while continuing to provide the safe, reliable and efficient services our clients expect from us,” said Rob Boer, CEO of Acta Marine.