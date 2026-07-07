ACUA Ocean USV Collects 100 Hours of Continuous Multi-Domain Data

ACUA Ocean's Mk1 USV PIONEER has successfully completed a five-day remotely operated offshore demonstration, validating persistent, multi-domain maritime operations using an uncrewed surface vessel.

On Monday 22 June 2026, PIONEER departed Turnchapel Wharf, Plymouth, and operated continuously 16–20 nautical miles offshore until Friday 26 June, completing more than 100 hours at sea without physical intervention. The demonstration combined two independent mission systems operating simultaneously:

A CommsAudit SPECTRA Super Resolution Direction Finding (SRDF) surveillance system, with antenna and receivers installed aboard PIONEER.

An advanced Multi-Beam Echo Sounder (MBES) undertaking hydrographic survey operations.

To demonstrate seamless Land/Sea operations, the RF surveillance capability was supplemented by a second land-based Electronic Warfare system, Guardian Vantage, provided by Leonardo and deployed on England's south coast.

Throughout the mission, PIONEER was monitored and controlled from ACUA Ocean's Remote Operating Centre in Plymouth, while hydrographic data was streamed in real time and the CommsAudit payload was independently controlled and analyzed from its operations center near Cheltenham. The demonstration tested the simultaneous operation of multiple payloads from different OEMs, managed by separate organizations, from geographically dispersed locations.

Despite ambient temperatures exceeding 35°C, wave heights above 2 meters, electrical storms and five days of continuous exposure to the marine environment (including the inevitable attention of hundreds of seabirds), PIONEER completed the mission without interruption.

Key outcomes included:

More than 100 hours of continuous remote-controlled offshore operation without physical intervention.

Production of Admiralty chart-standard multibeam bathymetric data across tens of square nautical miles of the English Channel.

Continuous passive RF surveillance with direction finding and simultaneous tracking of multiple maritime and airborne emitters.

Geolocation of a low-power satellite Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) from approximately 22 km from PIONEER's position at sea, with the beacon located to within approximately 20 meters of its true position inside Devonport Dockyard before its location was passed to HM Coastguard.

The demonstration also validated the operational concept of a persistent, low-cost USV acting as a common host platform for multiple independently developed payloads. Sensors from different manufacturers were integrated and operated concurrently without affecting one another.

The trial also demonstrated the potential for long-endurance USVs to provide persistent ISR, maritime security and hydrographic capability for the protection of ports, national infrastructure, offshore energy assets and strategic waterways.

ACUA Ocean's Mk2 PIONEER, scheduled to enter the water in Q2 2027, will extend endurance to several weeks while offering greater payload capacity of 7 tons, increased sprint speeds and mission capability.