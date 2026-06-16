AD Ports Group, Dajin Heavy Explore Offshore Wind Partnership Opportunities

AD Ports Group and offshore wind equipment manufacturer Dajin Heavy Industry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation in offshore wind supply chain development, maritime logistics, port infrastructure and strategic vessel investments.

The agreement builds on AD Ports Group's recent expansion in the offshore renewable energy sector, including partnerships with Masdar, Siemens Energy and Green Parrot, as well as its acquisition of Spain's Balenciaga Astilleros shipyard, which specializes in offshore wind construction.

Under the MoU, the companies will assess opportunities related to transportation solutions for offshore wind components, development of pre-assembly hubs, participation in selected offshore wind tenders and industrial projects, and fabrication, assembly and logistics services for offshore energy infrastructure.

The collaboration is aimed at combining the maritime, logistics and industrial capabilities of both companies to support growth in offshore wind and energy infrastructure markets in Europe and other regions.

"We are pleased to partner with Dajin Heavy Industry to jointly work on opportunities that leverage our maritime and logistics capabilities in support of the offshore wind sector, a strategic growth area for us. Together, we aim to deliver more integrated, efficient solutions across the renewable energy value chain," said Friedrich Portner, Chief Commercial Officer, Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group.

"This MoU represents an exciting opportunity to combine industrial strength, maritime expertise, and long-term strategic vision. We believe both companies can create meaningful value together in support of the global energy transition," added Walid Oulmane, Chief Commercial Officer – New Products at Dajin Heavy Industry.

The agreement reflects the companies' intention to explore long-term cooperation as offshore wind deployment continues to expand globally, driven by growing renewable energy investment and decarbonization targets.