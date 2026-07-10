ADNOC L&S Orders Four LNG Carriers, Takes Delivery of VLAC Newbuild

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has ordered four new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard for about $900 million, expanding its LNG newbuild program to 18 vessels, while also taking delivery of the first of four very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) newbuilds.

The four ships will each have a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters and are scheduled for delivery in 2029. They will be built at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai.

The agreement was signed during a visit to the shipyard by ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber. ADNOC L&S CEO Abdulkareem Al Masabi and Jiangnan Shipyard CEO Xiao Wenlin signed the contract.

“As global demand for natural gas continues to rise, this latest order reflects our confidence in the strong fundamentals of the LNG shipping market. Building on our robust earnings growth and diversified operations, we are investing in a next-generation fleet to efficiently connect key supply sources with high-growth demand centres and support the global energy transformation,” Al Masabi said.

ADNOC L&S has already taken delivery of six 175,000-cubic-metre LNG carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard, valued at $1.2 billion. Five of those vessels have been deployed since May 2026 on contracts of up to 15 years with ADNOC Gas.

The four newly ordered carriers are expected to be deployed on long-term charters.

“ADNOC Logistics & Services’ continued trust in Jiangnan Shipyard – following the previous orders of six LNG carriers, nine VLECs, four VLACs as well as an earlier order of five VLGCs – underscores a long-standing partnership and a shared commitment to delivering world-class vessels,” Xiao said.

During Al Jaber’s visit, ADNOC L&S also marked delivery of the first of four Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs). The 93,000-cubic-metre vessel is part of a $1.9 billion order placed in 2024 by AW Shipping, a joint venture between ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical Group, for four VLACs and nine Very Large Ethane Carriers. Two of the VLECs were delivered in 2025.

A further eight LNG carriers, representing an investment of about $2.5 billion, are under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean. The vessels are scheduled for delivery from 2028 and are contracted on 20-year time charters to ADNOC Gas.

Including its 50% share of the AW Shipping newbuild programme, ADNOC L&S has committed more than $5 billion to fleet expansion since 2022. Nine vessels have been delivered and 23 are scheduled for delivery through 2029.

The new LNG carriers will support ADNOC’s recently launched global LNG marketing and trading platform, which targets 47 million tonnes per annum of combined marketable LNG by 2035.