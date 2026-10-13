AI Passport Checks Noow Built into OpenOcean STUDIO Crew

90POE (Ninety Percent of Everything) launched Crew Docs AI, an AI document check built into the passport verification workflow of OpenOcean STUDIO Crew. Crew Docs AI reads each passport as it is uploaded, compares it with the crew record and flags only the fields that need a second look, so errors and compliance issues are caught at verification, not at the airport. It is a practical application of AI to one of the most common causes of failed crew changes.

Every crew change depends on the crew record matching the passport. Yet in most crewing teams, the check is still manual: an operator compares scan and record field by field. Small errors can slip through, an issue date one day out or an expiry date in the wrong month, and these surface only at check-in, immigration or a compliance check. By then the crew change can fail, and for a vessel on charter, a single day waiting for relief crew can cost tens of thousands of dollars in lost hire, while also adding stress for the seafarer involved.

Crew Docs AI works inside the verification step crewing teams already use. There is no separate tool to log into and no document to export -

The seafarer submits. Passport details and a scan are uploaded through the OpenOcean Crew App, or by an operator shore side. The record syncs to the OpenOcean STUDIO platform and onRADAR, the fleet priorities dashboard, creates a verification task. The AI reads the document. Crew Docs AI extracts the key fields and highlights those where it disagrees with what has been recorded. It also rates its own confidence low, medium or high. The operator reviews side by side. One screen shows the scan next to the fields; each marked as a match or flagged with a suggested value. The operator approves. Each flag is accepted or dismissed. Approval unlocks only when every field is resolved, and the onRADAR task closes automatically.

Teams can also have passports they have already verified re-checked, with any possible issues flagged back to them.

In early use, Crew Docs AI caught an incorrect passport expiry date at a tanker operator before it reached a visa application or flight booking. The seafarer joined as planned and the vessel stayed compliant with its minimum safe manning requirements.