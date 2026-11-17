Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a game-changer in various industries, and the maritime sector is no exception. In a recent conversation with Roger Holm, President Marine, Wärtsilä & Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt, CEO, Utkilen, we explored how AI is being integrated into maritime operations to enhance efficiency and safety. This podcast post delves into their insights and experiences, highlighting how AI is not just a trend but a transformative technology for the maritime world.





The Evolution of AI in Maritime: A New Paradigm



The maritime industry has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies. Roger Holm emphasized that AI is reshaping how businesses operate by enhancing human decision-making rather than replacing it. He stated, "The real value of AI is strengthening human decision-making. It's about integrating people using AI and data in a more optimized way."



This perspective shifts the narrative around AI from being a replacement for human jobs to a tool that empowers maritime professionals to make better, data-driven decisions. For instance, AI can optimize voyage planning and predictive maintenance, ensuring vessels operate at peak efficiency.





Utkilen’s Practical Approach to AI Implementation



Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt shared how Utkilen adopts a practical approach to AI, treating it as a business tool rather than just a technological project. By providing employees with tools like Microsoft Copilot, the company fosters an environment where everyone can learn and work with AI from day one. Mjåtvedt noted, "If AI improves safety, efficiency, or decision-making, we move forward. If not, we don't."



This deliberate evaluation process has led to the implementation of AI-supported solutions that enhance emergency response systems and automate data collection for vessel positioning. These applications not only improve operational efficiency but also allow crew members to focus on high-value tasks, ultimately benefiting customers and the business.





The Interconnection of AI, Data, and Decarbonization



AI's role in maritime extends beyond operational efficiency; it is also a key player in the industry's decarbonization efforts. Roger highlighted that Wärtsilä invests significantly in research and development to combine AI with decarbonization strategies. With 329 million euros allocated to R&D last year alone, Wärtsilä is committed to finding innovative solutions that align with environmental goals.



The integration of AI allows companies to analyze vast amounts of data, turning complex information into actionable insights that support compliance with environmental regulations and improve reliability. Holm pointed out, "By combining AI with domain expertise, we can create more certainty for our customers, ensuring better uptime and operational performance."





Key Takeaways: Embracing AI for a Sustainable Future



The discussion between Roger Holm and Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt reveals that AI is not merely a buzzword in the maritime industry; it is a vital component of modern operations. Here are the key takeaways:

**AI Enhances Decision-Making** : By integrating AI into operations, maritime professionals can make more informed decisions, leading to improved efficiency and safety.

: By integrating AI into operations, maritime professionals can make more informed decisions, leading to improved efficiency and safety. **Practical Implementation is Key** : Companies like Utkilen demonstrate the importance of treating AI as a business tool, focusing on its practical applications rather than just technological advancements.

: Companies like Utkilen demonstrate the importance of treating AI as a business tool, focusing on its practical applications rather than just technological advancements. **AI Supports Decarbonization**: The maritime industry can leverage AI to meet environmental goals, optimize operations, and ensure compliance with regulations.

In conclusion, as the maritime industry continues to evolve, embracing AI will be crucial for companies looking to enhance their operations and contribute to a sustainable future. The insights from leaders like Roger Holm and Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt serve as a guiding light for maritime professionals navigating this transformative landscape.

Watch the full Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, with Roger Holm, President Marine, Wärtsilä & Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt, CEO, Utkilen by clicking the box below:







