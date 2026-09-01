AI and Robotics in Focus at ABS Innovation Summit

The technologies reshaping maritime took center stage at the ABS Innovation Sumit where shipowners, operators, technology developers and investors explored how innovation is moving from concept to operational reality.

During the Summit, live technology demonstrations gave attendees direct access to innovators behind advances in robotics, drones, sensors and AI, with participating companies including Flyability, A*Star, Fleet Robotics and Enki Marine.

“Digitalization, robotics and AI, including physical AI, are generating real momentum, and the opportunities ahead are substantial,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Making innovation work by connecting these technologies to the people who operate vessels, manage fleets and make decisions about assets is where the focus needs to be. The industry is well positioned to deliver on that, and ABS is built to support it.”

The event also marked the launch of ABS PLATOTM, an AI chat tool that helps users quickly find and navigate ABS Class Rules and statutory requirements using natural language search.

The role of strategic investment in bridging technology development and industry adoption was explored in a fireside chat between ABS Chief Strategy Officer Geoff Wagner and Marina Hadjipateras, co-founder and Managing Partner of venture capital firm TMV. Earlier this year, TMV launched a fund dedicated to maritime and logistics innovation and safety, backed by ABS and Prologis Ventures.

“The maritime industry has a real opportunity to accelerate how quickly promising technologies reach operational use. That requires the right ecosystem: investors who understand the sector, developers building for maritime’s specific demands, and partners who can help new technologies earn the trust they need to scale. When those pieces come together, progress accelerates,” said Wagner.

A panel on digitalization and AI examined how connected assets and intelligent systems are reshaping vessel design, construction, operations and maintenance. Representatives from Oldendorff Carriers, HD Hyundai, Complexio and Everllence discussed real-world applications and measurable operational outcomes, with panelists emphasizing that the value of digital technologies is increasingly being demonstrated through deployments at scale rather than pilot programs.



