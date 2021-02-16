AIDA Cruises to Open Cruise Season on March 20. Earlier Trips Cancelled

AIDA Cruises said Tuesday it would open its 2021 cruise season starting March 20 with AIDAperla ship sailing around the Canary Islands, "a favorite "fly and cruise" vacation for German travelers looking to enjoy the region's "eternal spring" weather and unique destinations." However, trips planned for earlier in March will not be taking place.

The German federal government has extended the lockdown to contain the pandemic until March 2021. Many of AIDA's cruise destinations have also implemented measures that significantly restrict international holiday travel through early spring, the company said.

As a result, AIDA said Tuesday that all trips originally planned from March 6 up to and including March 19, 2021, are unable to take place.

"AIDA Cruises appreciates all guests affected for their understanding," the company said.

"All guests whose voyage cannot take place as originally scheduled will be informed immediately. To make it easy for guests to enjoy their long-awaited AIDA holidays at a later date, the company offers rebooking options from its diverse range of cruises," the company added.