Airmar Launches Universal Pocket Mount Solutions

﻿AIRMAR Technology Corporation, a provider of ultrasonic transducers and CHIRP sonar technology, announced its Universal Pocket Mount Solutions, designed to help boatbuilders engineer transducer installation into the hull during the build process. Builders can incorporate a single pocket design across hull sizes, improving consistency in transducer placement and allowing them to optimize sonar performance across their model lineup.﻿

﻿With the introduction of the new XLM265 and XLM275 1 kW transducers, the standardized pocket supports compatible AIRMAR CHIRP configurations from 1 kW to 3 kW. Builders can use the same installation methodology across power levels, simplifying production, personnel training, and inventory management while helping promote consistent, high-quality installations.

Key advantages: