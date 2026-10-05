Airmar Launches Universal Pocket Mount Solutions
AIRMAR Technology Corporation, a provider of ultrasonic transducers and CHIRP sonar technology, announced its Universal Pocket Mount Solutions, designed to help boatbuilders engineer transducer installation into the hull during the build process. Builders can incorporate a single pocket design across hull sizes, improving consistency in transducer placement and allowing them to optimize sonar performance across their model lineup.
With the introduction of the new XLM265 and XLM275 1 kW transducers, the standardized pocket supports compatible AIRMAR CHIRP configurations from 1 kW to 3 kW. Builders can use the same installation methodology across power levels, simplifying production, personnel training, and inventory management while helping promote consistent, high-quality installations.
Key advantages:
- Engineered-in installation: Incorporate one pocket design across hull sizes and optimize transducer placement.
- Simplified production: Use a consistent installation process across compatible 1 kW, 2 kW, and 3 kW models.
- Training and quality consistency: Make installation easier to teach and help support repeatable, high-quality installs.
- Reduced inventory complexity: Standardize pocket components and installation methods across models.
- Flexible customer choices: Give dealers and sales teams a clear path to offer CHRIP options from 1 kW to 3kW.