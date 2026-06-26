Aker Solutions Inks 'Sizeable' Service Agreement

Aker Solutions signed a 'sizeable. ($50m to $150m by the company's definition) five-year agreement with Cenovus Energy Inc. for engineering and maintenance services on White Rose field assets.

The White Rose field is located approximately 350 km east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, on the eastern edge of the Jeanne d’Arc Basin.

The scope includes comprehensive engineering, maintenance, and operations support for the new West White Rose platform as well as the SeaRose Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Aker Solutions has delivered offshore engineering services to the White Rose field since 2005, including Concrete Gravity Structure (CGS) tow-out and installation, onshore commissioning, and offshore hookup and commissioning for the new West White Rose platform, which is expected to start production in 2026.

Aker Solutions has also been delivering EPCM services to the SeaRose FPSO since 2005 including onshore engineering, procurement, and work preparation for the FSPO’s recent Life Extension Drydock (LED) campaign in 2024.

The work will be led from Aker Solutions’ office in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, with approximately 120 employees involved onshore and offshore.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2026 in the Life Cycle segment.