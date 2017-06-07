AkzoNobel Expands Coatings Research Facility

AkzoNobel has completed the $3.5 million expansion of its U.S. research and development facilities in Houston.

Carried out in phases over a period of three years, the investment in the site – which employs around 40 scientists – will support the company’s Protective Coatings, Marine Coatings and Specialty Coatings businesses.

Part of AkzoNobel’s ongoing investments in its global RD&I activities, the Houston upgrade follows an investment of $ 14.2 million in a research and innovation hub in Felling, U.K., announced earlier this year.

“Our new state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Houston enhance our unique capability to develop and deliver products and innovations with specific performance requirements for North America. Our development capabilities are now second to none,” said Steve Feldman, Vice President for Protective Coatings North America.

Chuck Hampton, Business Director of AkzoNobel’s North America Marine Coatings business, added, “I am delighted that the investment and upgrade at our Houston site is now complete. The work underlines our commitment to technology and product innovation and providing technical support for our customers.”

“As well as offering a more rewarding work environment for our employees, the upgraded facilities will bring us closer to our customers by delivering new testing and applications capabilities, and help us work closely with industry to continue developing solutions for their specific needs.”

Additional capabilities at the facility include a dedicated area for experimental paint making, a modern paint application laboratory and environmentally controlled drying areas for conditioning of test panels. Enhanced chemical resistance testing equipment is also available to support the Ceilcote and Enviroline lining ranges in North America.