AkzoNobel Names Poux-Guillaume as Next CEO

Coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel announced that Gregoire Poux-Guillaume will become the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO) as of November 1, 2022. He will succeed Thierry Vanlancker, who has been CEO and member of the board of management since 2017, and whose term of office is coming to an end.

Poux-Guillaume, a French national, is an international business leader with 25 years of experience. Previous roles include CEO of Sulzer, CEO of GE Grid Solutions (previously Alstom Grid) and senior managing director of CVC Capital Partners.

Poux-Guillaume's appointment to AkzoNobel’s board of management is subject to shareholder approval and will be on the agenda of an extraordinary general meeting to be scheduled in September this year, the company said.