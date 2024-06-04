Alabama Shipyard Tallies US Navy Repair Contracts

Alabama Shipyard has been awarded a pair of ship repair contracts from the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC) that are worth nearly $40 million altogether.

The Mobile, Ala. shipyard was awarded a $30,085,225 firm-fixed-price contract for a 156-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry dock availability of MSC’s hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). This deal includes options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value to $30,900,268. Work will begin August 1, 2024, and is expected to be completed by January 3, 2025.

Alabama Shipyard was also awarded a $9,208,926 firm-fixed-price contract for the 103-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of another MSC ship, the fast combat support vessel USNS Supply (T-AOE 6). If all options are exercised, the cumulative value of the contract would increase to $9,312,142. Work will be begin September 9, 2024, and is expected to be completed by December 20, 2024.

Both contracts are small business set-asides, with two bids received for the USNS Comfort overhaul and seven for the USNS Supply job.