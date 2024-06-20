Alabama Shipyard Wins MSC Oiler Maintenance Contract

Alabama Shipyard has secured a contract to perform maintenance work aboard the Military Sealift Command's (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196).

The Mobile, Ala. shipyard was awarded an $11,339,193 firm-fixed-price contract for a 106-calendar day shipyard availability. The deal includes a base work package and four unexercised options for additional work and time which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $11,807,789.

Alabama Shipyard was one of five bidders for the job.

Work will begin August 31, 2024, and is expected to be completed by December 14, 2024.

USNS Kanawha (T-AO-196) is a Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler built by Avondale Shipyards in New Orleans and delivered in 1991. It operated by MSC to provide underway replenishment of fuel to U.S. Navy combat ships and jet fuel for aircraft aboard aircraft carriers at sea.