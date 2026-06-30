Albanian Shipbuilding Gets a Boost with Fincantieri MOU

Fincantieri has taken another step in establishing a long-term shipbuilding presence in Albania, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the skilled workforce needed to support the modernization of the Pashaliman shipyard and the country's emerging naval industrial base.



The agreement, signed with Albanian state-owned infrastructure company KAYO and the "Pavarësia" Vocational Institute in Vlorë, establishes training programs focused on shipbuilding and naval construction. The initiative is designed to create a pipeline of skilled workers to support the redevelopment of the Pashaliman shipyard, where the newly named joint venture, Fincantieri Albania, will oversee modernization efforts.



The signing ceremony was attended by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Defense Minister Ermal Nufi, Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero, KAYO CEO Ardi Veliu, and Eugenio Santagata, General Manager of Fincantieri's Naval Vessels Division.



The workforce development program will combine classroom instruction, practical training and internships for students studying mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, thermo-hydraulics, transportation services, and information and communications technology. Fincantieri will contribute its shipbuilding expertise by helping develop curricula, training instructors, and transferring industrial know-how.



Training will focus on disciplines critical to modern naval construction, including hull fabrication, mechanical and electrical systems, HVAC installation, ship outfitting, painting, insulation, and vessel construction and maintenance.



The initiative supports the broader industrial partnership announced earlier this year between Fincantieri and KAYO to transform the Pashaliman shipyard into a regional center for the construction and maintenance of defense vessels, with a particular emphasis on offshore patrol vessels (OPVs). Beyond supporting the Albanian Navy, the facility is intended to serve regional and international markets.



"The training of skilled workers is the starting point for any sustainable, long-term industrial project," said Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero. "By investing in people and transferring our expertise, we are helping create the conditions for lasting industrial growth while strengthening maritime security and defense capabilities across the Mediterranean."



For Fincantieri, the initiative further strengthens its strategic relationship with Albania while expanding the Italian shipbuilder's industrial footprint in the Adriatic and supporting the development of new shipbuilding capacity in the Euro-Atlantic region.



