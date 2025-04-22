Alewijnse: Tug Production Boost at Damen Song Cam Shipyard

Electrical system integrator Alewijnse is preparing for an increasing number of tugs and workboats being built at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. The on-site installation team is being expanded, ready for additional projects as the shipyard plans to increase production to up to eighty fully equipped workboats per year.

Vietnam has experienced significant growth in recent years and this trend is set to continue in the coming years, with more and more international companies establishing their production facilities in Vietnam, close to the Chinese border and maritime routes. Tax incentives, low labour costs, and a stable political situation also play a role. Additionally, Vietnam is a signatory of fifteen free trade agreements.

Damen Song Cam Shipyard and Alewijnse are embracing this economic growth and see the demand for small workboats continue to rise. Since the opening of the specialized shipyard in 2014, the two companies have already delivered more than 100 ships together, including tugboats, workboats, patrol vessels, and crew tenders for both the civilian and military markets. Production capacity will only continue to grow in the coming years.

Within this collaboration is the RSD Tug 2513 Electric, the world's first fully electric tugboat. With a pulling power of 70 tons, this powerful tug can manueuvre even the largest ships and perform two or more missions before needing to recharge. The electric harbor tug marks an important transition from diesel to clean, emission-free tugboats.