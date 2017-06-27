Marine Link
Wood Group Bags Alexandroupolis FEED

June 27, 2017

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood Group’s Specialist Technical Solutions business. Photo: Wood Group

 Wood Group has secured a new front end engineering design (FEED) contract with Gastrade S.A. for the Alexandroupolis Independent Natural Gas System (INGS) offshore Greece.

 
The project, to develop a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification unit (FSRU), will create a new natural gas gateway to the markets of south eastern and central Europe.
 
Wood Group’s subsea team will perform the design and engineering definition of the Alexandroupolis FSRU and its subsystems which will support the final investment decision for the project, planned for late 2017.
 
Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood Group’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, comments: “This contract brings our global expertise and technical solutions to a new client and we look forward to working with Gastrade S.A. as the main engineering contractor for developing this FEED.
 
“Our subsea capabilities combined with the engineering proficiency of our people and cost effective technical solutions, position us well to deliver this milestone European project.”
 
