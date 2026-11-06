Alfa Laval has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Norwegian maritime software company NAVTOR for $700 million in cash, expanding its digital fleet solutions business through one of its most significant transactions to date.

The acquisition, valued at $700 million (SEK 6.85 billion), is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

NAVTOR provides e-navigation, vessel-performance solutions and integrated onboard workflows for shipowners and operators, with customers in more than 90 countries.

Following completion, NAVTOR will become part of Alfa Laval's Ocean Division, with its software platform to be consolidated with the StormGeo and PortChain platforms already included in the company's digital fleet solutions portfolio.

The combination is intended to expand Alfa Laval's offering in onboard software, vessel performance, route optimization and fleet management.

"With this acquisition, Alfa Laval will expand its digital offering at a time when real-time decision-making is increasingly complex. NAVTOR’s technology and strong footprint complement our maritime digital platform and will strengthen the customer offering," said Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval.

Alfa Laval expects the transaction to have a neutral effect on its group margin in the short term. The acquisition will be financed through a combination of the company's own cash and existing funding programs.

The company also disclosed that NAVTOR had identified and reported certain compliance matters following an internal review, resulting in an enhanced internal control and compliance program.

Alfa Laval said cover intended to protect it against liabilities arising before the acquisition had been deferred as part of the transaction.

"The enhanced compliance program is a strong step in the right direction to meet Alfa Laval's standards and requirements, and we have confidence that the issues will be resolved," added Erixon.