Alfa Laval to Use Fossil-free Steel in Heat Exchangers

Alfa Laval on Monday announced it has signed an agreement with Swedish steel company SSAB to develop the first plate heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel.

Alfa Laval’s heat exchanger portfolio includes plate heat exchangers that are suitable for both traditional and alternative fuels. The partners aim to have the first unit made with hydrogen-reduced steel ready for 2023.

“Our marine plate heat exchangers are already key to decarbonizing on board, thanks to their superior level of energy efficiency,” said Peter Nielsen, President, Alfa Laval Marine Separation & Heat Transfer Equipment. “Through our collaboration with SSAB, we will minimize their total carbon footprint. Manufactured with fossil-free steel, plate heat exchangers will be as smart in production as they are in operation.”

Global steel production accounts for 7% of the world’s carbon emissions, and SSAB’s upcoming fossil-free steel made with HYBRIT technology will be a breakthrough for the industry as it transitions to more sustainable operations.

Alfa Laval is also making strides to reduce its environmental footprint, with a target to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO of SSAB said, “We’re proud to welcome Alfa Laval as a partner and look forward to jointly exploring ways forward to mitigate climate change. With this collaboration we´re reaching new segments, and hopefully inspiring a whole new range of customers.”