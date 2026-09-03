Alfa Laval Launches PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid Ballast Water Management System

Alfa Laval unveiled PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid, a new skid-mounted version of its PureBallast 3 Ultra ballast water management system, at SMM 2026. Developed in response to customer demand, the PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid combines the system’s biological treatment performance with a prefabricated design that minimizes footprint and installation time.

As shipyards face increasing pressure to reduce installation time and improve standardization, demand for factory-assembled turnkey ballast water management solutions has grown. The PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid addresses these requirements by delivering the complete treatment system preassembled on a compact skid with prefabricated piping, tested and ready for installation. Rather than installing individual components separately onboard, shipyards receive a standardized module that significantly reduces engineering effort and installation complexity.

PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid builds on the same advanced treatment technology introduced with PureBallast 3 Ultra. Operating without chemicals, the automated inline system combines high-performance filtration with enhanced UV treatment to deliver superior biological disinfection performance across fresh, brackish and marine waters, including challenging low-clarity conditions. With environmental regulations in the maritime industry continuing to tighten, this level of performance across the full range of water conditions is engineered to keep vessels compliant wherever they operate.

Optimized reactor design supports effective treatment with low energy consumption, while the compact skid minimizes the overall system footprint. Engineered entirely by Alfa Laval, the skid is delivered fully assembled, factory tested and ready for connection, helping shipyards simplify installation, shorten installation schedules and reduce project complexity. The skid is available for capacities ranging from 32 to 600 m³/h. All PureBallast 3 Ultra systems, including the new skid version, are delivered connectivity-ready, enabling remote monitoring and optimized service support throughout the vessel's lifetime.

The system is type approved by IMO and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and is designed for ballast water treatment across all water salinities.