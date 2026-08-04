Alfortish Joins McDonough Marine as Director of Maintenance

McDonough Marine said that Michael Alfortish has joined the company as its Director of Maintenance. Alfortish brings more than 14 years of experience in the marine industry, holding key leadership roles in both shipyard and marine transportation operations. His experience includes overseeing vessel and barge repairs, supporting new construction projects, managing environmental compliance programs, and leading fleet operations for a large marine transportation company.



"We are excited to welcome Michael to the McDonough Marine team," said David Beerbohm, Vice President of Maintenance. "His extensive experience and leadership in marine maintenance and fleet operations make him a valuable addition to our organization as we continue to grow and serve our customers."