Alireza Mirzajani Earns Professional Engineer Accreditation

Robert Allan Ltd. announced that Mr. Alireza Mirzajani has earned his accreditation as a Professional Engineer with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC).

Alireza is a valued member of the Naval Architecture and Advanced Structural Analysis team at Robert Allan Ltd. and has been working with the company since 2021. He has been involved in all aspects of structural design and finite element analysis.

Alireza holds a bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture from PGU University and a master’s degree in Naval Architecture – Marine Structure from AUT University.

In his spare time, he enjoys being in nature, reading books, and Persian calligraphy.