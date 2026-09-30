Alison Hazell Appointed as Ashtead Technology Chief Marketing Officer

Ashtead Technology, a provider of integrated subsea technology solutions to the global offshore energy sector, announced the appointment of Alison Hazell as Chief Marketing Officer.

With global responsibility for the company’s marketing and communications functions, Alison will support the delivery of Ashtead Technology’s growth strategy, strengthening their marketing position and enhancing engagement with customers, employees, investors and key stakeholders worldwide.

Alison brings experience in brand strategy, corporate communications, investor engagement and organisational transformation. She has previously held senior positions in major organisations, most recently Chief Marketing Officer for EnerMech and PXGEO, where she led enterprise-wide marketing that supported business transformation, commercial growth and value creation.

"What immediately stood out to me about Ashtead Technology was the depth of technical expertise across the organisation, in combination with a strong customer focus and an ambition for the future. The business has achieved an incredible amount, establishing a solid platform for future growth," said Allison.

"I am excited to join the team and look forward to working with colleagues around the world to continue building the Ashtead Technology brand, showcasing the expertise and innovation that sets us apart, whilst deepening relationships with our customers and stakeholders. Strategic marketing and communications have an important role to play in supporting commercial growth, and I'm looking forward to the next chapter of the company's success."