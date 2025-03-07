Allman Named CEO at Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s Board of Directors approved Jan Allman to assume the duties as FMM’s CEO beginning this week.

Current FMM CEO Mark Vandroff is returning to Fincantieri Marine Group in a new role as the Senior Vice President of Government Relations in Washington D.C.

Allman is quite familiar with Fincantieri operations in Northeast Wisconsin, as she has served as the VP and General Manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding since April 2023, and previously served as FMG’s Senior Vice President for Public Affairs and Community Relations and as the former CEO of Marinette Marine for seven years (2014-2021).

Vandroff returns to D.C. where he started with FMG in 2021. Vandroff will manage the company’s outreach with senior government leaders, including the Department of Defense, the Navy, and elected and appointed officials.

Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group, offered his congratulations to both senior leaders. "I want to thank Mark for his exceptional leadership at FMM, and I look forward to working with him as we navigate our company's many opportunities with government stakeholders in Washington," said Galbiati.

"And I want to welcome Jan back to Marinette, where she spent many years overseeing the successful production of Freedom-class LCSs and the start of the Frigate program," Galbiati added.

FMM is currently finishing the detail design of the lead ship of the Constellation-class Frigate (FFG 62) program. Construction efforts are expected to ramp up later this Spring, and the lead ship is scheduled to deliver in 2029. FMM has contracts for five additional Frigates to follow the lead ship, so construction is expected to continue in Marinette for the next decade and beyond.





