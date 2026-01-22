Allseas’ Heavy Transport Vessel Newbuild be Powered by Wärtsilä Engines

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a contract to supply the engines for Allseas’ new purpose-built semi-submersible Heavy Transport Vessel (HTV).

The ship is being built at the Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) facilities in China.

The future-proof Wärtsilä 31 engine was selected because of its modular design, which enables a significant reduction in maintenance requirements and costs, and its readiness to use alternative sustainable fuels.

The vessel will operate with four Wärtsilä 31 engines, each fitted with a Wärtsilä NOx Reducer for emissions abatement.

Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.

“This new HTV strengthens the flexibility of our fleet and how we deliver projects. We selected the Wärtsilä 31 engine for its high efficiency, future-ready design and ability to transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels, which supports both operational adaptability and our long-term sustainability ambitions,” said Sytske de Groot, Manager, Naval Architecture – Allseas.

“The Wärtsilä 31 engine delivers what the industry needs today and prepares operators for tomorrow. Its exceptional fuel efficiency reduces operating costs immediately, while its capability to convert to sustainable fuels ensures a clear path toward decarbonisation. This makes it one of the most future-ready propulsion solutions available,” added Stefan Nysjö, Vice President, Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine.