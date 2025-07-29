Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Bags $1.4B Offshore Gas Pipeline Job in Taiwan

The 50-50 consortium between Allseas and Boskalis has been awarded a large contract by CPC Corporation Taiwan for the second offshore gas pipeline from Yongan to Tongxiao (YT2) in Taiwan.

Under the contract, the consortium will design, construct, install and pre-commission the new YT2 36-inch offshore natural gas pipeline, which will run approximately 232 kilometers parallel to the existing YT1 pipeline, connecting the Yongan LNG terminal in the Southwest with the Tongxiao transfer station in the Northwest.

The comprehensive scope of work includes trenching, pipeline installation with 34 crossings over existing and future infrastructure and assets, backfilling and two landfalls.

Within the consortium, Allseas will carry out the pipeline installation and pre-commissioning, including the pre-lay installation of concrete mattresses. For these activities, Allseas will deploy two of the most advanced pipelay vessels in the industry.

Boskalis will be responsible for the landfalls and associated microtunnelling activities, as well as nearshore and offshore trenching, backfilling, and the installation of rocks for the 34 pipeline crossings. For these activities, Boskalis will deploy two large hopper dredgers, a large backhoe dredger, and a subsea rock installation vessel.

The total contract value for the landmark energy project, developed to accelerate energy transition and improve gas supply capacity in Taiwan, is approximately $1.4 billion (€ 1.2 billion).

Project execution is scheduled to begin in 2026, with completion anticipated in 2028.