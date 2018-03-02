All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Cape Town, South Africa

India's INSV Tarini entered Cape Town (South Africa) today during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe. This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew.

The vessel is skippered by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, and the crew comprises Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta.

Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, defence minister had flagged-off INSV Tarini from Goa on 10 September 17. The vessel has covered 17500 Nautical miles from Goa, crossing the Equator on 25 September 17, Cape Leeuwin on 09 November 17 and Cape Horn on 19 January 18.

The crew and the vessel have encountered rough seas and extremely cold temperature coupled with stormy weather conditions, making the task of circumnavigation highly daunting and challenging. The vessel’s passage through the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans thus far, has witnessed winds in excess of 60 knots and waves upto 7 meters high.

The indigenously-built INSV Tarini is a 56-foot sailing vessel, which was inducted in the Indian Navy earlier this year, and showcases the ‘Make in India’ initiative on the International forum.

The expedition titled ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’, is in consonance with the national policy to empower women to attain their full potential. It also aims to showcase ‘Nari Shakti’ on the world platform and help in transforming societal attitudes and mindset towards women in India by raising visibility of their participation in challenging environs.

The vessel would return to Goa in April 2018, on completion of the voyage. The expedition is being covered in five legs, with stop-overs at Fremantle ( Australia ), Lyttleton ( New Zealand ), Port Stanley (Falklands), and Cape Town (South Africa). Presently, the vessel has covered four of the five legs of the voyage and has entered the last port at Cape Town, South Africa.