ALMACO Completes Liberty of the Seas Modernization

ALMACO Group completed a major modernization project aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Liberty of the Seas, delivering new catering, accommodation and public spaces during the cruise ship’s yard period at Damen Shipyard.



Completed in May 2026, ALMACO’s catering scope included an approximately 90-sq.-m. galley, 35-sq.-m. pantry and three bar areas — Starbucks, The Lime & Coconut and El Loco Fresh — totaling approximately 100 sq. m.



The project also added passenger accommodations by repurposing existing shipboard spaces. On Deck 2, a former conference area was converted into 24 cabins, requiring structural modifications and raised flooring. The former Deck 10 library became four cabins and a new corridor, while portions of the Deck 11 gym and former spa were rebuilt into eight larger cabins.



On Deck 12, part of the Adventure Ocean area was converted into 10 family suites, requiring coordination with contractors performing adjacent structural modifications.



ALMACO also converted the former Sabor restaurant on Deck 4 into Royal Caribbean’s Izumi Japanese restaurant, supplying both catering systems and interior outfitting.



Acting as a turnkey supplier, ALMACO handled engineering and procurement through installation and final delivery.



Project Manager Baptiste Guillou said extensive preplanning and coordination among ALMACO, Royal Caribbean, Damen Shipyard and suppliers were central to completing the multi-area conversion.



Image courtesy Almaco