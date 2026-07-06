Alström Tapped to Lead Hempel

Effective 1 August 2026, Eric Alström is appointed Group President & CEO of Hempel A/S. He succeeds Michael Hansen, who resigned and left Hempel in June 2026, and joins the company following a period of interim leadership by Peter la Cour Gormsen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and Emilie Barriau, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer.

Alström joins Hempel with more than 30 years of international executive leadership experience from Europe, the USA, Japan and China across industrial technology, automotive and manufacturing. He holds a Master’s degree in Management from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Most recently, Alström served as President of Danfoss Power Solutions, where he led Danfoss’ largest business segment with full global responsibility, strengthening its market position through profitable organic growth, strategic acquisitions and a strong focus on customers and products.