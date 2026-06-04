Alternative-Fuel Vessel Orders Reach 119 in First Five Months of 2026, DNV Finds

According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, 36 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels were placed in May 2026.

Activity was primarily driven by LPG/ethane carriers, which accounted for 26 of the orders. A further eight LNG-fuelled vessels were ordered, including six container vessels and two car carriers, alongside two ethanol-fuelled bulk carriers.

So far in 2026, a total of 119 orders have been placed for alternative-fuelled vessels. Of these, LNG-fuelled vessels (60) account for the largest share of the orderbook, with the majority of these (42) coming from the container segment, and a smaller share (12) from car carriers.

A further 50 orders have been placed for LPG/ethane carriers, while activity in other fuel types remains limited, with orders for methanol/ethanol (4), ammonia (4), and hydrogen (1).

By the end of May, the share of alternative-fuelled vessels in total tonnage was notably lower than over the same period in 2025.

“While the pace of alternative-fuelled contracting has varied compared to 2025, the industry continues to move forward in its transition, with owners advancing fuel and technology decisions against a backdrop of evolving regulatory and market conditions.

“As in previous years, ordering of alternative-fuelled vessels has been led by the container segment, but dynamics are shifting. While activity remains strong, the focus has moved towards smaller vessels, with fewer very large container ships, which are historically more likely to adopt alternative fuels, being ordered. At the same time, we are seeing increased activity in tanker and bulker segments.

“What is also becoming clearer is that fuel choice is no longer approached as a single bet. Owners are increasingly treating it as a portfolio decision, managing fuel optionality, timing of investment, and exposure to future regulation as they navigate long-life asset decisions.

“This is reflected in more varied ordering patterns, reinforcing that the transition is not progressing in a straight line,” said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.