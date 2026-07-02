Alternative-Fuel Vessel Orders Slow Down in First Half of 2026, DNV Finds

Orders for alternative-fueled vessels totaled 137 in the first half of 2026, down from 155 in the same period a year earlier, according to figures from DNV's Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform.

DNV’s AFI has recorded 15 new orders for alternative-fueled vessels in June 2026.

This consisted of 10 orders for LNG-fueled vessels, nine of which were car carriers and one a CO2 carrier. The remaining five orders were for LPG/ethane carriers.

Two LNG-bunker vessels were also ordered in June, bringing the total in this segment to seven so far in 2026.

In total, 137 alternative-fueled vessels were ordered in the first half of 2026, compared to 155 in the same period in 2025.

Over half of these (73) were for LNG-fueled vessels, with most coming from the container (42) and car carrier (21) segments. LPG/ethane carriers were also prominent, with 55 new orders, a significant uptick compared to the first half of 2025 (15). The remaining orders were for vessels fueled by methanol (2), ethanol (2), ammonia (4), and hydrogen (1).

Deliveries in the first half of the year point to continued uptake of alternative-fueled tonnage across several segments, with 61 LNG-fueled vessels and 38 methanol-fueled vessels delivered so far in 2026.

More recently, Exmar took delivery of what it describes as the first oceangoing dual-fuel ammonia vessel, marking a step beyond earlier ammonia-fueled deliveries, which have largely been associated with pilot or demonstration projects rather than commercial deployment.

“What we can take away from the first half of 2026, in terms of the alternative-fuels orderbook, is that we have a market progressing at different speeds depending on segment economics, fuel availability, and the regulatory landscape. Shipowners and other stakeholders are pursuing different pathways based on their individual priorities and requirements.

“LNG remains the leading near-term fuel option, with order activity continuing to be led by containers and car carriers. LPG and ethane carriers have also accounted for a significant share of activity in the first half of the year, while developments in areas such as ammonia and ethanol show that multiple pathways continue to be explored,” said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.