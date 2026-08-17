American Cruise Lines Announces Names for Two Riverboats

American Cruise Lines has announced the names of two more U.S.-built small ships: American Beauty, a new riverboat for the Mississippi that will launch in 2028, and American Rhapsody, another new riverboat for the Columbia and Snake Rivers that will launch in 2029.

These riverboats represent the 29th and 30th ships in the company’s fleet. All American Cruise Lines’ new ships are built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.

American Beauty will operate the company’s eight-day Upper Mississippi River cruises between St. Louis, MO and St. Paul, MN. Toward the end of the season, American Beauty will also cruise the company’s new eight-day Gulf Coast cruises which operate between New Orleans, LA and Pensacola, FL.

American Rhapsody will operate the company’s nine-day Columbia & Snake Rivers cruises between Portland, OR and Clarkston, WA.

American Beauty and American Rhapsody are both part of the company’s modern American Riverboat™ series, which began in 2018, when American Song became the first modern style riverboat ever available for U.S. River cruising.

American Beauty and American Rhapsody follow three others previously announced: American Encore (which debuted in May 2026), American Anthem (sailing in April 2027), and American Grace (sailing in April 2028).

All the company’s American Riverboats accommodate 180 guests. They will feature six decks, all private balcony staterooms, including Singles and Suites (and each will showcase the company’s newest accommodation—the 1,500 sq/ft Signature Suite). These new riverboats will also offer numerous spacious lounges throughout, including top-deck lounges with walking tracks, chart rooms, beautiful main restaurants and casual cafés, as well as large fitness centers, among other onboard amenities that are unusual for cruise ships of this size.



