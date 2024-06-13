American Cruise Lines Announces Three More Newbuilds

American Cruise Lines has confirmed orders for three more newbuilds, extending its number of ships on order to seven.

Scheduled delivery before the end of 2026, the new ships from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. include six Project Blue series ships and a brand-new American Riverboat.

“The domestic cruise industry is the healthiest it has ever been. Demand for modern river products, new small ships, and unique exploration in the U.S.A. continues to grow,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “That demand is powered by destinations brimming with history and ships that provide the best onboard experience in the world.”

Three of the seven new boats on order are yet to be named, and additional details about each boat will be announced over the summer. The new American Riverboat will be similar to its award-winning sisterships and will feature several new design elements that will continue to raise the standard for the global river cruise community.

The company plans to operate 21 small ships in 2025, and 24 ships in 2026, all exclusively sailing 100% U.S. itineraries along U.S. rivers and coasts.