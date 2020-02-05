All American Marine Bags Tour Boats Order

All American Marine, Inc. (AAM) announced it has won a contract to build a pair of quad-jet sister vessels to expand Seward, Alaska-based Major Marine Tours’ fleet of wildlife and glacier cruise vessels that visit Kenai Fjords National Park. These 87’ x 32” Teknicraft Aluminum catamarans, will be certified USCG Subchapter “T” for 150 passengers.

These semi-displacement catamarans were developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The design integrates the signature Teknicraft symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape. The advanced hull design is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. The vessel’s design offers all passengers a smooth ride and comfort as the hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves. The catamaran is highly stable and has outstanding seakeeping ability, AAM said.

The propulsion package includes quad waterjets, powered by Scania DI16 082 engines, each rated at 788 bhp @ 2,100 RPM. Onboard the vessel, passengers are indulged in the spacious comfort of the two deck cabin, as well as a covered, open-air top deck in addition to a large stadium standing bow area. Interior amenities include high quality Beurteaux seats, maximizing passenger comfort. The entire main deck is wheelchair accessible allowing guests to travel from the bow to the stern.