All American Marine to Build Patrol Boat for LA Port Police

Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) announced it has won a contract to build a new patrol boat for the Los Angeles Port Police.

The 65- by 24-foot aluminum catamaran, designed by Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand, will boost the LA Port Police's maritime law enforcement capabilities with enhanced operational efficiency and effectiveness and added operational flexibility.

It will employ the latest hull design improvements from Teknicraft Design, providing improvements in fuel efficiency and vessel performance characteristics beyond what was initially achieved with the All American Marine built dive vessel that was delivered in 2012 to the LA Port Police. This vessel is engineered to operate in challenging conditions along the southern California coast, in both inland and nearshore waters. With the inclusion of the Teknicraft “eco-bow” design, this patrol vessel can maintain ride stability in exposed waters, with a cruising speed of 20 knots and a maximum speed of approximately 25 knots.

The vessel is designed to U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter T regulations, and it will be fitted with comprehensive fire suppression systems, life-saving equipment, and robust structural integrity to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers. The vessel’s key features include twin Cummins QSM11-715 engines with fixed-pitch propellers, providing a combined power output of 705 bhp at 2,500 rpm.

For specialized dive operations, the vessel will include an A-frame for deploying and retrieving advanced SONAR and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) along with a dive compressor foundation and storage solutions for diving gear.

The Los Angeles Port Police ensure the safety and security of the Port of Los Angeles by enforcing laws, maintaining port security, overseeing maritime safety and protecting the environment. They respond to emergencies, conduct safety inspections and engage with the community to promote security awareness.

“Our primary mission is to ensure the safety and security of the Port of Los Angeles, protecting the people and maritime environment in and around the port,” said Deputy Executive Director Tom Gazsi, who also serves as Chief of Public Safety and Emergency Management as well as Chief of Port Police. “The innovative features of this vessel will significantly enhance our operational capabilities.”

“We are honored to have been selected by the LA Port Police for this vital project,” said Ron Wille, President & COO of All American Marine. “Our team is dedicated to delivering another vessel that meets the highest standards of performance, safety, and innovation. This contract underscores our commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies with advanced maritime solutions.”