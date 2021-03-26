All American Marine Sold to Bryton Marine Group

U.S. shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) has been sold to family-owned Bryton Marine Group, the company announced on Friday.

The aluminum vessel designer and builder will continue to operate in Bellingham, Wash. Bryton CEO Byron Bolton will assume the role of AAM CEO, and AAM's former CEO and owner Matt Mullett will serve in an advisory role. Ron Wille, AAM’s president, together with his management team will lead the business. AAM’s workforce and 57,000-square-foot facility will remain.

All American Marine, a builder of aluminum workboats, passenger vessels and patrol craft, is is currently completing the final touches on the U.S.’s first hydrogen fuel cell powered electric passenger vessel.

Bryton owns several builders of commercial and recreational vessels no the West Coast of U.S. and Canada, including Brix Marine and EagleCraft.

"[AAM] has built a sterling reputation for building technologically enhanced designs with characteristics that ensure high-speed travel, industry-leading fuel efficiency and customization to fit operators’ needs," Bolton said. "AAM is a formidable addition to our group; they are a great cultural fit with a highly talented team. Their keen focus on technological integration and commitment to shaping the future of hybrid-electric and hydrogen vessel implementation is inspiring."

Mullett said, “Over the years, Byron and I have gained a mutual respect while building solid companies with similar values and focus on culture. I wouldn’t turn the ownership of my business over to just anyone. I am convinced that with this transition, AAM is well positioned to continue building state-of-the-art boats for our valued customers, to be a place for our highly-talented employees to thrive, and to be a significant asset to the Bellingham / Whatcom County community."

Wille said, "We are motivated to start this new chapter by joining forces with industry-leading Bryton. We will continue to deliver industry leading products with the same high quality and superior service our customers have grown to expect.”

From left: Byron Bolton, CEO Bryton, Ron Wille, President AAM and Matt Mullett, Owner & CEO AAM (Photo: AAM)

