American Seafoods Taps Vikand for Medical Management Services

Maritime medical operations and public health provider Vikand Medical Solutions, LLC said it has been appointed by American Seafoods, the world’s largest at-sea processor of wild Alaska pollock, to manage its medical operations.

Holly Love, VIKAND’s vice president of medical operations, said the company has been working with American Seafoods since the end of 2020 and will now manage medical needs for all six vessels in its fleet. "This includes every aspect of onboard medical care to ensure a safe working environment, to maintain operational continuity and to reduce risk," Love said.

VIKAND’s services for American Seafoods encompass total healthcare at sea: medical staff, 24/7 dedicated shoreside medical support, policies and procedures, regulatory compliance, case and claims management, medical escorts, formulary and supplies, biomedical equipment management, public health consulting and proven strategies for proactive health management, including mental wellness.

"The medical environment in the maritime industry has become increasingly more challenging with global regulatory complexities and the COVID-19 pandemic," Love continued. "VIKAND handles each of these complexities with dexterity. Our COVID-19 identification, mitigation and prevention, together with our extensive experience working with local jurisdictions, provides operators and crew reassurance of safe operations at sea."