Marine Link
Saturday, February 24, 2018

Nordic American Tankers Signs TC with Major Oil Firms

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 23, 2018

Photo: Nordic American Tankers

Photo: Nordic American Tankers

 In the autumn of 2017, Nordic American Tankers (NAT) advised you of our time charter activities/contracts with oil companies such as Shell, BP, ExxonMobil and other major oil companies in the West and in the East. 

 
The contract with ExxonMobil has expired but the company does work for them on a regular basis.
 
"From time to time we also have shorter contracts (typically up to 90 days) for ships serving as storage space for major companies and large oil traders," said a statement from the company.
 
"In our message to investors of January 16, 2018 we informed you of the one year term charter with the major Spanish oil company Cepsa. The ship in question is the Nordic Castor (2004)," it added.
 
The contract has now started and is fixed and firm.  The fact that NAT has only one million barrel suezmax ships allows it to achieve economies of scale.  The agreed rate secures a good cash flow. 
 
There are now 33 one million barrel ships in the NAT fleet. Three are newbuildings to be delivered in the second half of 2018. 5 of our 33 ships are employed on long term time charters with major oil companies.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News