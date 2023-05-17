Americraft Marine Group Names Hugel CFO

Americraft Marine Group, a U.S.-based maritime subsidiary of the Libra Group, announced it has named Eric C. Hugel, CFA, CPA as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

A seasoned financial business professional with over 30 years of leadership experience in public and private sectors, Hugel was most recently co-CEO and CFO of Hugel Corporation, a privately-owned family business. Hugel has also served on the board of directors of IEH Corporation (IEHC), a publicly traded aerospace and defense supplier, since 2016 and served as the chairman of IEH’s audit committee since 2019. Before that, he held senior financial positions at companies including Stephens and Price Waterhouse LLP.

Hugel has extensive investment research experience covering the aerospace, defense and general industrial sectors, and a corporate lending and audit background.

Hugel’s comes as Americraft Marine continues to invest in its St. Johns Ship Building, Inc. shipyard in Palatka, Fla.