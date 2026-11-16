DOF Group has secured a subsea SURF services contract from Amplitude Energy for the East Coast Supply Project in Australia's Otway Basin.

The contract award, valued within its $50 million to $100 million classification range, follows a letter of intent announced on October 2, 2026, and covers the tie-in of three to four subsea wells to existing infrastructure in Bass Strait.

The scope includes transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea structures, flexible flowlines, umbilicals, flying leads and associated equipment.

DOF will deploy its I-Class vessel Skandi Inventor for offshore operations scheduled to begin in late 2027 or early 2028.

Project management and engineering activities have already commenced at DOF's offices in Perth, Australia, and Singapore, with the company also providing procurement and logistics services.

DOF classifies contracts worth between $50 million and $100 million as large.