Amsterdam in ‘Premier League’ in Ethanol Market

Port of Amsterdam was included in the S&P Global Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings for ethanol in April 2016. In addition to giving Amsterdam’s ethanol market a tremendous boost, this has put the Port and Noord-Europees Wijnopslagbedrijf BV (NWB) on the map with several major players operating in this segment.

However, Port of Amsterdam still trails somewhat behind Port of Rotterdam in this area, as the additional logistics expenses calculated for deliveries from Amsterdam work to the disadvantage of merchants storing their ethanol in Amsterdam.

Port of Amsterdam and NWB successfully lobbied Platts in order to have this difference eliminated, and Platts has since announced that deliveries in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp axis will no longer be subject to separate rates effective 1 May 2018.

This has elevated Amsterdam into the big leagues in the ethanol market, creating new opportunities for expansion in the major growth market that is biofuels. It also brings us a few steps closer to achieving our goal of becoming a green port.

Platts is a leading global provider of energy, petrochemicals, metals and agriculture information and a premier source of benchmark prices for the physical and futures markets. The company serves customers operating in energy markets across more than 150 countries.