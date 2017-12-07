Andrade Named CFO at Teekay Tankers

Related News

UK Partners Launch Autonomous Navigation Project

As unmanned surface vessels continue to gain ground globally, a new project in the U.K. sets out to address challenges relating…

Huon’s Tassie Homecoming

HMAS Huon capped off a South West Pacific deployment recently with the final of six port visits to Hobart, Tasmania, and…

Boskalis Acquires Subsea Survey Firm Gardline

Netherlands based Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has acquired all shares of the U.K. based Gardline Group, a firm…

Aker to Design Johan Castberg FPSO Accommodations

Aker Solutions won a contract from Sembcorp Marine to design the living quarters for the Johan Castberg development's floating production…

Hapag-Lloyd, Kuehne + Nagel to Reduce CO2 by 17%

Hapag-Lloyd and Kuehne + Nagel have committed themselves to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions in their common…

Maersk Oil, Partners Approve USD 3.2bln Tyra Gas Project

Maersk Oil has announced that the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) has approved an investment of approximately 21bn DKK…

Queen Elizabeth Welcomes UK’s New Aircraft Carrier

The U.K.’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth was commissioned into the Royal Navy fleet this morning by Her Majesty The Queen.

US Navy Assists in Hunt for Lost Argentina Sub

The U.S. Navy has ordered its Undersea Rescue Command (URC) based in San Diego to deploy to Argentina Nov. 18, to support…

Novatek Starts Production at Yamal LNG

Russian energy firm Novatek has announced that Yamal LNG has commenced producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the first LNG train…

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey

To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…

Excelerate Buys EXMAR’s Share in Four FSRUs

Excelerate Energy has acquired the full 50 percent shares held by EXMAR in four companies, Excelerate NV, Explorer NV, Express NV and Excelsior BVBA…