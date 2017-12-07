Marine Link
Thursday, December 7, 2017

Andrade Named CFO at Teekay Tankers

December 7, 2017

Stewart Andrade has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Teekay Tankers, succeeding Vince Lok who will remain Teekay Corporation’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
 
Andrade joined Teekay in 2002 and has worked in several senior roles across the organization. His most recent role was Vice President, Strategy and Business Development for Teekay’s tanker business, a position he has held since December 2015.
 
Prior to joining Teekay, Andrade, a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant, worked in Ernst and Young’s consulting practice providing advisory services to a variety of Canadian and international organizations. 
