Andrade Named CFO at Teekay Tankers

Related News
UK Partners Launch Autonomous Navigation Project
As unmanned surface vessels continue to gain ground globally, a new project in the U.K. sets out to address challenges relating…
Huon’s Tassie Homecoming
HMAS Huon capped off a South West Pacific deployment recently with the final of six port visits to Hobart, Tasmania, and…
Boskalis Acquires Subsea Survey Firm Gardline
Netherlands based Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has acquired all shares of the U.K. based Gardline Group, a firm…
Aker to Design Johan Castberg FPSO Accommodations
Aker Solutions won a contract from Sembcorp Marine to design the living quarters for the Johan Castberg development's floating production…
Hapag-Lloyd, Kuehne + Nagel to Reduce CO2 by 17%
Hapag-Lloyd and Kuehne + Nagel have committed themselves to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions in their common…
Maersk Oil, Partners Approve USD 3.2bln Tyra Gas Project
Maersk Oil has announced that the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) has approved an investment of approximately 21bn DKK…
Queen Elizabeth Welcomes UK’s New Aircraft Carrier
The U.K.’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth was commissioned into the Royal Navy fleet this morning by Her Majesty The Queen.
US Navy Assists in Hunt for Lost Argentina Sub
The U.S. Navy has ordered its Undersea Rescue Command (URC) based in San Diego to deploy to Argentina Nov. 18, to support…
Novatek Starts Production at Yamal LNG
Russian energy firm Novatek has announced that Yamal LNG has commenced producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the first LNG train…
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey
To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…
Excelerate Buys EXMAR’s Share in Four FSRUs
Excelerate Energy has acquired the full 50 percent shares held by EXMAR in four companies, Excelerate NV, Explorer NV, Express NV and Excelsior BVBA…
Top Maritime News
Bouchard's Fleet Expansion Continues
Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. announced the new construction of ATB unit M/V Evening Breeze and Barge B. No.
Federal Waterways Infrastructure Outlook
Waterways Infrastructure Investments: and President Trump’s First Budget On Capitol Hill, October 1 was the first day of 2018
PanOcean Signs USD 1.8bln Deal with Brazil's Vale, Orders Six VLOCs
South Korean shipper Pan Ocean has won a 1.98 trillion won ($1.82 billion) contract to transport iron ore over a period of 27 years for Brazilian
C-Job Opens Ukraine Office
With its new location in Nikolayev, Ukraine, ship design and engineering company C-Job Naval Architects has opened its first international office.