Anemoi Gets Wind in its Sails with Latest Bureau Veritas Certification

Anemoi Marine Technologies has secured design assessment certificates from Bureau Veritas covering several versions of its Rotor Sail wind-assisted propulsion technology, expanding third-party certification of its product range.

The approvals cover the company's fixed and rail-deployed 3.5-metre by 24.5-metre Rotor Sails, including explosion-rated (EX-rated) versions and shorter variants designed for vessels operating under air draft restrictions. Applications are also being progressed for fixed and folding 5-metre by 35-metre Rotor Sails.

Anemoi said its entire Rotor Sail portfolio is now covered by approvals from Bureau Veritas, Lloyd's Register, DNV, ABS and ClassNK, providing shipowners and operators with independent validation of the technology and helping reduce project risk for both newbuild and retrofit installations.

The company added that its Rotor Sails are already operating on vessels classed by multiple classification societies across a range of vessel types and operating conditions.

“These latest approvals highlight how Anemoi is advancing in both technical maturity and scale of deployment, while continuing to focus on easing implementation for ship owners. Verification from Bureau Veritas and several other class societies is a crucial pillar for building confidence in Anemoi’s solutions, further driving the uptake of wind-assisted propulsion across the global market.

“These achievements are also a reflection of the hard work of our engineering team, who have successfully delivered the technical requirements needed to secure approvals across multiple leading class societies in a short timeframe,” said Clare Urmston, Chief Executive Officer of Anemoi Marine Technologies.