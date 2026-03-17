Anschütz Advances Hunter-Class Frigate Program with Navigation System Design Approval

Anschütz cleared a key milestone on the Royal Australian Navy’s Hunter-class frigate program, successfully completing the Critical Design Review (CDR) for its Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge Systems (WINBS).



The CDR confirms that the system design meets all technical and operational requirements, allowing the program to move into the production and integration phase. For a mission-critical system like WINBS, the milestone provides assurance that the navigation and bridge architecture is ready for deployment in demanding naval environments.



Anschütz is supplying the system under contract with BAE Systems Maritime Australia, the prime contractor for the Hunter-class program, with close collaboration between the partners helping to bring the design to maturity.



A central feature of the system is its integration with the Aegis Combat System, enabling seamless sharing of validated navigational data across the vessel. The integration is designed to enhance situational awareness and support real-time tactical decision-making—an increasingly critical requirement for modern naval operations.



The WINBS package includes advanced radar systems combining navigational and tactical functions, along with multifunctional workstations that provide a consistent operational picture across the bridge and operations room. Built on a sensor-agnostic, software-defined architecture, the system is designed to integrate with a wide range of onboard systems while supporting flexible mission requirements and fleet commonality.



The award builds on Anschütz’s experience delivering navigation systems for major naval programs globally, including frigate platforms for the UK, Germany and Brazil.



To support the Australian program, the company has also established a local subsidiary, Anschuetz Australia Pty Ltd, aimed at strengthening in-country capability and collaboration with domestic suppliers. The move is expected to channel a significant portion of contract value into the Australian supply chain while supporting long-term sustainment of the fleet.



With design approval complete and local infrastructure in place, Anschütz is now preparing for the next phase of the Hunter-class program as it works to deliver an integrated navigation solution for the Royal Australian Navy’s future surface combatants.