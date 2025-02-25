Anschütz eLog Meets New Ballast Water Record Book Regulations

Anschütz released a new software version for the eLog electronic logbook, which meets the latest format requirements for Ballast Water Record Books (BWRBs), which the International Maritime Organization (IMO) recently introduced. Shipowners can take advantage of this update, which ensures compliance with the new IMO regulations, improves operational efficiency, and reduces administrative workload.

The new software version of the Anschütz eLog includes essential improvements explicitly designed for ballast water documentation:

IMO-compliant format: The updated eLog fully meets the IMO's new structure and data entry guidelines for BWRBs, ensuring that records are correctly formatted and easily verifiable.

Take-over function: This feature automatically transfers information from former entries, minimizing manual input, reducing errors, and making the record-keeping process faster and more reliable.

Tank-by-tank feature: The new release includes the required tank-by-tank format, which is generated automatically based on the entries in the BWRB.

Data validation: The eLog indicates balances and checks for plausible values of the documented ballast water operations.

The eLog indicates balances and checks for plausible values of the documented ballast water operations. Tamper-proof security: Built-in blockchain technology ensures that ballast water records are secure, unalterable, and transparent, preventing unauthorized modifications.

Remote accessibility: Shore-based teams can monitor, review, and report ballast water operations digitally, enhancing oversight and compliance verification.



