Anschütz Launches Standard 100 MF at SMM 2026

At this year’s SMM, Anschütz introduced the Standard 100 MF to the market for the first time, marking the next step in the evolution of its gyrocompass portfolio.

With the Standard 100 MF, Anschütz brings vibrational gyro principles derived from hemispherical resonator gyro (HRG) systems such as the Standard 30 MF to a broader range of commercial vessels. The system applies these proven principles in a simplified, low-complexity design, supporting stable and reliable heading in daily operation. This ensures long-term durability and consistent performance without regular maintenance.



The Standard 100 MF is designed for integration into both newbuild and retrofit projects. It uses the same CAN bus as the Standard 22 NX and the Standard 30 MF, allowing it to be integrated into existing gyrocompass systems with just six wires. Standardised interfaces, straightforward commissioning and compatibility with existing bridge environments allow for efficient installation and quick adoption on board.



Communication complies with established maritime standards, including IEC 61162-450 for Ethernet networking, IEC 62923 for bridge alert management and IACS UR E27 for cyber security.

In addition to heading information, the Standard 100 MF provides further motion data such as roll and pitch, supporting improved situational awareness and vessel operation.



The Standard 100 MF is scheduled for market entry in 2027.