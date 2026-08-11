Anschütz Releases SYNAPSIS Software Update

Anschütz has released the latest SYNAPSIS software update, delivering new functions and targeted refinements across Radar, ECDIS and Conning applications. Designed around real operational requirements, the update strengthens situational awareness, reduces workload and supports confident decision‑making during navigation and operations at sea.

The new SYNAPSIS software update introduces a set of enhancements that are fully integrated into the existing user experience and focused on daily operational value.

Among the new features are: