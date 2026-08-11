Anschütz Releases SYNAPSIS Software Update
Anschütz has released the latest SYNAPSIS software update, delivering new functions and targeted refinements across Radar, ECDIS and Conning applications. Designed around real operational requirements, the update strengthens situational awareness, reduces workload and supports confident decision‑making during navigation and operations at sea.
The new SYNAPSIS software update introduces a set of enhancements that are fully integrated into the existing user experience and focused on daily operational value.
Among the new features are:
- Integration of external data with Generic Overlay: A forward-looking sonar system has been successfully integrated as a prototype. This feature is particularly relevant for superyachts and specialized vessels such as expedition ships, research vessels, offshore units and workboats, which require additional information at a glance alongside navigation data.
- Updated Conning User Interface (UI): The new UI is clearly structured, streamlined and developed in line with open bridge principles. Optimized layouts improve readability, visibility and ergonomics, ensuring that essential navigation and ship data can be assessed at a glance.
- Integration of Ship Helicopter Operating Limits (SHOL): The graphical visualization of helicopter approach and landing limits supports safe and efficient ship–helicopter and aerial drone operations.
- Enhanced safety in confined and shallow waters: Asymmetric Cross Track Distance (XTD) enables different safety margins for port and starboard sides of a planned route. Complementing this, Shallowest Leg Depth displays the minimum depth within the defined XTD corridor for each route leg, improving under‑keel clearance awareness and strengthening passage planning and monitoring. This is particularly valuable for ships operating with tight tidal windows or minimal depth margins. It also supports verification of proper passage planning through export functionality.
- Improved support for anchoring and harbor operations: Anchor Watch has been enhanced with dual‑anchor monitoring, adjustable alarm ranges and an intuitive drag‑and‑drop setup for reliable position monitoring in challenging conditions. Harbour Mode suppresses selected non‑relevant alerts when operating alongside or in port, while Blackout Mode allows alerts to be temporarily silenced in well‑controlled situations. Both functions include safeguards to ensure safe and intentional use.