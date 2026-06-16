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Thursday, June 18, 2026

Antipollution, ONEX Signs LOI to Build Waste Collection Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 16, 2026

(L to R): Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece; Panos Xenokostas, President & CEO of ONEX Shipyards & Technologies; Vyron Vasileiadis, Chairman & CEO of V Group; and Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer. © ABS

(L to R): Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece; Panos Xenokostas, President & CEO of ONEX Shipyards & Technologies; Vyron Vasileiadis, Chairman & CEO of V Group; and Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer. © ABS

Antipollution, a member of V Group, and ONEX Shipyards & Technologies (ONEX) have signed a letter of intent covering the construction of up to eight eco vessels to be built to ABS Class in Greece.

The project covers four vessels plus four options and marks a significant step for Greek shipbuilding while advancing environmental services for the country's maritime sector. To be constructed by ONEX, which is reviving shipyards in Elefsis and Syros, the vessels underscore growing investment in specialized vessels built in Greece for service in Greece.

The vessels will collect solid waste from commercial ships in port and transport it to Antipollution's onshore facility, where it will be processed and converted into solid fuel, supporting a more circular approach to maritime waste management.

ABS will support the project through its classification services, helping advance safety, reliability and operational performance from design through construction.

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