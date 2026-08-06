APA Releases Statement Regarding Yangze 7, Miss Piggy Collission

The American Pilots' Association (APA) issued the following statement regarding the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) final report on the July 19, 2024, collision of the YANGZE 7 and the towboat MISS PEGGY in the Houston Ship Channel:

"The American Pilots' Association (APA) takes the findings and recommendations of this NTSB investigation very seriously and finds some of the details surrounding this tragic accident deeply troubling. We extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased mariner and those mariners who may have suffered injuries.

The NTSB determined that the pilot was using a personal cell phone at the time of the collision. APA and our nationwide membership stand for the highest levels of professionalism, vigilance, and safety in pilotage and maritime navigation. Unfortunately, on the day of this tragic accident, the pilot's performance fell short of the rigorous standards expected of the dedicated members of the APA, who expertly guide thousands of vessels safely through our nation's waterways every day.

APA maintains an unequivocal stance on assuring the highest levels of safety, attentiveness, and situational awareness during navigation and pilotage operations. APA remains fully committed to continuing to cooperate with investigators and to work alongside federal and state regulatory partners to encourage and reinforce safety policies and protocols, eliminate distracted navigation, and uphold the highest standards of the piloting profession."